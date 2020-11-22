RUTH ANN PARRISH 83 of Dunbar, WV left this earth to be with her loved ones in heaven on Saturday November 14th, 2020.
She was born October 4, 1937 to the late William (Herb) and Edna Cantrell White of Charleston, WV. Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband, Freddie Parrish; Son, Otis (Peanut) Stover; brothers, William (Billy) White and Lewis (Fred) White; sisters, Janet Stover and Sharon Harris; brother-in-law, Mitch Harris; and several other family members.
She is survived by her brothers, David (Della) White of Cleveland, OH and Steve (Susie) White of Charleston, WV; sister, Joyce White of South Carolina; grandchildren, Tyler Stover and Chelsie Ryan both of Charleston, WV along with many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
Ruth devoted her life to her family and friends. She loved fishing, listening to music, and spending time with her loved ones. Ruth touched many hearts and will be truly missed. Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Monday, November 30, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar, WV. You may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
