SAMUEL LEE MAY, 74, of Charleston, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, after a long illness.

Sam is survived by his wife of 51 years, Judy Shelton May; two brothers, John H. May (Mary) of Little Hocking, OH, and Gale May of Indianapolis, IN; several nieces and nephews.

Sam was a faithful member of the Belle Church of Christ.

A celebration of his life will be held when the COVID-19 Pandemic subsides. Until then, you may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.

Cremations services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.

