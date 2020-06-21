SAMUEL LEE MAY, 74, of Charleston, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, after a long illness.
Sam is survived by his wife of 51 years, Judy Shelton May; two brothers, John H. May (Mary) of Little Hocking, OH, and Gale May of Indianapolis, IN; several nieces and nephews.
Sam was a faithful member of the Belle Church of Christ.
A celebration of his life will be held when the COVID-19 Pandemic subsides. Until then, you may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
