SANDRA JEAN MILLER WRIGHT, of South Charleston departed this life on Friday, August 14, 2020 after a short illness.
A lifelong resident of South Charleston, she was employed by Shoney's Restaurants for over 48 years and Thomas Memorial Hospital for 15 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ward &Jean Wheeler; sister, Patricia "Teadie" Helvey; former spouse, Jack Wright; stepson, Mark Wright; and her son, Vincent Wheeler.
She is survived by her children, Teresa (Terry) Dennis of Rio Rancho New Mexico, Greg (Amber) Wheeler of Cross Lanes, Lisa (Jason ) Lanham of Sod, Todd(Carol) Wheeler of Red House; daughter-in-law, Julia Wheeler of Cross Lanes; stepchildren, Greg (Dee) Wright of South Charleston, Jackie Wright of Cross Lanes, Kim Jackson of Teays Valley, Jason Wright of Cross Lanes; 19 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Until then, you may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.