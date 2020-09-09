SARAH AND TERRY DUELLEY Sarah Elizabeth and Terry Joseph Duelley, both of Rand, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020. Terry is preceded in death by his mother, Gail.
They will be missed by their family and friends, including their children, Joseph, Lucas, Izaiah, Abby and Lilly. Also surviving Sarah are her parents, David and Terry Saunders; sisters, Karen and Jamie; her brother, Lee. Also surviving Terry are his brother, Scott; his sister, Christie; his aunt, Gena and cousins, Estie and Amber as well as many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of their lives will be held 6 p.m. Sunday, September 13, at 310 Virginia Avenue, St. Albans. You may also visit their Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family as well as contribute toward these expenses.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.