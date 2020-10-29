SCOTT DeWAYNE SPENCER of Dunbar, WV age 44 passed away suddenly on October 25, 2020.
His memorial service to honor his life will be held at 2 pm Saturday October 31, 2020 at the New Bible Center Church, 100 Bible Center Drive, Charleston, WV with Pastor Matt Friend presiding. Flowers and condolences can be sent to the church prior to the service.
Scott leaves behind his mother and best friend Sharon J. Spencer and loving family, Kelly Dunlap and daughters, Beka and Anna. Scott is preceded in death by his father Danny E. Spencer.
Scott was born 4, 1976 in Frame, WV where he attended the following Big Chimney and Pinch Elementary, Horace Mann, Capital High School and Marshall University.
Scott was an amazing person that loved God, his family and his community. Scott loved football, theater, modeling and in his adult life, his business.
He was the field goal kicker for Capital High School where they went on to win the AAA championship in '92 and '93. His theater years began at Capital High School and singing bass with the "ViPs". He was a member of the Kanawha Players and the Light Opera Guild with numerous productions like Bright Ideas and Hello Dolly.
While living in Miami, Florida for about 10 years, Scott worked as an actor and appeared in several commercials and films, like Disney's Hoot.
He moved back to West Virginia after the death of his father and decided to work on the dream of owning his own business. He was an entrepreneur of the last 10 years in Charleston where he was the proud owner of Tops Off Barber Shop Salon and Spa and several 5-star AirBnB's in the area.
Scott was a founding member of the BNI Capital City Group and loved his fellow business owners and made it his mission in life to help others and the Charleston community, always first to volunteer and give.
Scott was a charismatic, gracious human being that has left a hole in the heart of his wife and daughers that can never be filled.
You may share memories of Scott by visiting his tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com
Cremation services were provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston, WV.