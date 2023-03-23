Thank you for Reading.

SHERRY LYNN (BATTLE) STREETS, 61, of Cincinnati, OH passed away March 7, 2023 after a short illness at UC Medical Center. The daughter of Lee Harold Battle and Betty Jean Thomas, she was born in Charleston, WV and spent her younger years growing up in New Jersey.

Sherry was a nurturing, loving woman who had a vibrant soul. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a woman who loved to learn and share her knowledge with those around her. She worked hard to obtain a Master of Science in Criminal Justice as well as an Associate of Arts, becoming an adult education professor at Cincinnati State College where she encouraged, guided, and shaped the lives of her many students.

