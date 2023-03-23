SHERRY LYNN (BATTLE) STREETS, 61, of Cincinnati, OH passed away March 7, 2023 after a short illness at UC Medical Center. The daughter of Lee Harold Battle and Betty Jean Thomas, she was born in Charleston, WV and spent her younger years growing up in New Jersey.
Sherry was a nurturing, loving woman who had a vibrant soul. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a woman who loved to learn and share her knowledge with those around her. She worked hard to obtain a Master of Science in Criminal Justice as well as an Associate of Arts, becoming an adult education professor at Cincinnati State College where she encouraged, guided, and shaped the lives of her many students.
Preceding her death are her parents and her three brothers: Lee Harold Battle Jr "Ronnie", Andre Maurice Battles, and Todd Dewayne Battle.
Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Larenza Streets, Sherese Lewis, and Jonathan Kennedy; brother, Bruno Reese Battle; sisters, Belinda Jean Penn "Sparkle"; grandchildren, Rodrickus, Divine, Aquaria, Mekhi, Cam and CC; along with a host of friends and students who will miss her dearly.
Funeral Service will be Friday, March 24, 2023 at 1 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Rd, Hurricane, WV. Visitation will begin at noon.
Affordable Cremations of West Virginia is honored to serve the Streets family.