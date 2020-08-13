SHIRLEY GENE CLAIR, 68, of Nitro WV, passed away unexpectedly Sunday August 2, 2020 at Thomas Memorial Hospital, after fighting and suffering from COVID-19.
Born June 25, 1952 In McDowell County WV. The daughter of the late James Wilson and Eula May Edgerton Ervin, she is survived by her two daughters, Ami Foster of Atlanta, GA and Vondrell Foster of Crosslanes, WV; her grandchildren, Delea, Najada, Keisha, Shanton, James, Markale, Jervon, Cameron and Mondrell, as well as a number of great grandchildren. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren that she felt blessed to have seen and spend time with. She was full of life and excitement, her pride and joy was her baby girl Zenayah Williams who she spent most of her time with taught and inspire and kept her active for the past three years. She was a loving caring Mother and Grandmother and also a wonderful Nana.
She will forever be loved and never forgotten.
There will be a celebration of her life in the future. Until then, you may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.