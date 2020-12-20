Thank you for Reading.

STEPHEN LAKE, 66, of St. Albans passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020. There will be no service at this time. You may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.