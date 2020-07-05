TERESA ANN WHITE was born in Charleston, WV, on August 28, 1953, and was called to her eternal rest by our Heavenly Father on June 26, 2020, where she is joined by her father, Raymond Patterson Wheeler, Sr.; her mother, Ida Irene Wheeler; her brother, Raymond Patterson Wheeler, Jr.; and her sister, Diana May Miller.
Teresa was a devoted daughter, sister, friend, mother, and grandmother. She was well known by many for her giving nature, kind spirit, and for her unconditional love for family. Some might even remember her for her impeccable taste in fashion.
Teresa enjoyed many things in life, but the best of all these things were times spent with family. There was nothing she enjoyed more than being around her family, reminiscing on fond memories of the past and sharing dreams of the future. Throughout her life, she kept an unwavering faith in God and she shared this love with those around her. Teresa lived a full life, rich in love.
Teresa is survived by her sons, Grant White, Aaron White and his wife Lucille; brother, Joseph Wheeler and wife Darlene; sister, Kathy Smith and husband Don and their children; and her beloved grandchildren, Connor and Anniston.
By the sweat of your face you will eat bread, till you return to the ground, because from it you were taken; for you are dust, and to dust you shall return. Genesis 3:19
It was Teresa's wish to be cremated; a celebration of her new life will be held August 8 at JHL's Performance and Event Center from 1 p.m. until complete. The address is 134 Morrison Fork Road, Scott Depot, WV 25560.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Teresa to Hubbard Hospice House via hospicecarewv.org.
Cremation services were provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston, WV 25303.