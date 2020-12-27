Teresa Cunningham

TERESA ANN CUNNINGHAM, 61, of Dunbar passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 after a short, but valiant battle with lung cancer.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Darlene and father, Elmer.
A family oriented person, Teresa adored her son and grandchildren.
Surviving are her son, James Holley (Wanda) of Odon, IN; grandchildren, Clayton Holley of Charleston, Athena Holley of Odon, IN; sister, Debbie Bannon (Steve) of Noblesville, IN and their son, Mac; uncle Gary Cooper of Florida.
At her request and due to the current pandemic situation, there will be no service at this time. You may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.