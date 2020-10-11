TERRY KESSELL, 69, of Dunbar, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020, after a short illness.
Terry was retired from St. George Orthodox Cathedral, where she worked for 31 years. She adored her animals, and she loved oldies music, Christmas time, magnets, sunflowers, anything pink, and most of all, spending time with her family. Everyone who met her instantly loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marie and William "Bill" Fisher; her loving husband of 22 years, David Lee Kessell; her brothers, Gay (Pavanne) Elmore, John Edward (Barbara) Elmore, and Donnie (Sue) Elmore.
She is survived by her daughter, Katherine (Michael) Dolin of Cross Lanes; son, Kevin (Danielle) Kessell of Lexington, KY and their daughter Isabella; sister, Mary (Mike) McClung of Simpsonville, SC; as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, Terry would have wanted you to donate to the American Cancer Society, a cause near and dear to her heart. A celebration of her life will be held at a later time. Until then, you may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.