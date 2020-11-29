VICTOR P. SALUTILLO, M.D., 78, of Charleston WV passed away peacefully in the presence of family on November 20, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House West in South Charleston.
Victor was born on May 25, 1942 in Cebu, Philippines to Agapito and Cresencia Salutillo. He attended Colegio del Sto. Nino High School then went on to receive his Doctor of Medicine in 1967 from Southwestern University, Cebu, Philippines. He began his residency training at Perpetual Succor Hospital in Cebu until 1970 and worked as a general practitioner until 1973 where he made the decision to move to the United States. He worked in Pennsylvania briefly at Rolling Hills Hospital and Warminster General Hospital from 1973 to 1975 before moving to New Jersey to continue his training at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Cooper Medical Center in Camden, NJ. Ultimately the hills of West Virginia called to him and he moved his family to reside and work here until his recent passing.
In West Virginia he spent six years working as a House Physician at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston, before opening a private practice office in Cross Lanes where he worked for 34 years until his retirement in July 2019.
Victor was a man deeply rooted in faith and family. Nothing gave him more joy than spending time with family especially his five grandchildren. He was a long time member of Sacred Heart Parish in Charleston, where he was a member of the choir for several years. He was known to break into an impromptu performance accompanied by piano at many gatherings with family and friends. Some favorites included songs by Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Perry Como. He would often sing throughout the day when a tune would cross his mind. He was an avid tennis player and played in a league weekly with other fellow physicians. He enjoyed target shooting at the driving range and salt water fishing and crabbing in his spare time. He would make an annual fishing trip to go to the Maryland shores where one daughter and son-in-law reside.
Victor leaves behind his loving wife of 53 years, Herminia "Mae" Salutillo and Susan Salutillo (daughter) of Charleston, Willem "Bill" Salutillo (son) and Gladys Salutillo and their two sons William and Harry Salutillo of Dunbar, and Irene S. Matiga (daughter) and Teodoro "Jun" Matiga and their children Anthony , Victoria, and Ethan Matiga of Owings Mills, MD.
