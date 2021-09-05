Thank you for Reading.

WANDA LOUISE GEYSER, 73, of Charleston, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021 at Genesis-Dunbar Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Veda Geyser and her brother, Cornelious Geyser.

Surviving are her sisters, Najie Lowe of Scott Depot, Priscilla Slater of Milton and Nyoka Geyser of Pelham, AL; nieces, Elisha and Brooklyn.

There will be no formal service. You may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25387.

Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.

