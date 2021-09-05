Wanda Louise Geyser Sep 5, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Affordable Cremations 413 D St, Charleston WV 25313 (681) 265-2316Website WANDA LOUISE GEYSER, 73, of Charleston, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021 at Genesis-Dunbar Center.She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Veda Geyser and her brother, Cornelious Geyser.Surviving are her sisters, Najie Lowe of Scott Depot, Priscilla Slater of Milton and Nyoka Geyser of Pelham, AL; nieces, Elisha and Brooklyn.There will be no formal service. You may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25387.Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wanda Louise Geyser Charleston Cremation Internet Wv Condolence George Brooklyn Recommended for you Local Spotlight Dorothy Mae Geyer Blank Wanda Louise Geyser Blank Joel C. “Joe” Snodgrass Van Reginald Rawlings Ruby Frances (Hudson) McCormick James Lee Boone Blank Annette Alfeda Mason Blank Edna Vernell Megginson Raymond Coleman Mary Jane Anderson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 4, 2021 Daily Mail WV Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy WVU engineers develop new geothermal technology Geothermal energy explained New film tells the story of the Blennerhassetts and their island Eden MotionMasters produces a shelf of award-winning documentaries