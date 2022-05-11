William “Boo” Beane May 11, 2022 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Affordable Cremations 413 D St, Charleston WV 25313 (681) 265-2316Website WILLIAM "BOO" BEANE of Sissonville went to be with the Lord May 4, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Affordable Cremations of WV, South Charleston, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags William Beane Cremation Charleston Celebration Wv Lord Date Recommended for you Local Spotlight Faye Peyton Steven Ryan Call Blank William “Boo” Beane Blank Faye Peyton Robert Kimble Flippin John David Myers Blank Wanda Lou Sowards Becky J. Hartley Foster Blank Helen Jean Dillon Jarrell Clifton Parker Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 11, 2022 Daily Mail WV Ginseng and big pharma: How Appalachia built an industry that would later exploit it Book excerpt: ‘Ginseng Diggers’ Catering to Appalachian appetites: Free folk arts and culture workshops continue through May at High Rocks Academy Origins of the High Rocks Academy Kathleen M. Jacobs: Early lessons on writing