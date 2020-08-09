William Joseph Johnson

WILLIAM JOSEPH "BILL JOE" JOHNSON, 78, of South Charleston, WV; passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Henry and Catherine Deppen Johnson and brother John Henry Johnson.
He is survived by son, Kevin (Lisa Bibbee) Johnson; grandchildren, Reagan Johnson, Austin Crawford, Seth and Jordan (Carla) Bibbee; nephew, John Allen Johnson and niece, Beth Johnson Roberson; cousin, Edgar Butch (Sue) Buster.
He was born and raised in Alderson West Virginia, attended Marshall University and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was retired from John Amos Power Plant.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no service. You may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.