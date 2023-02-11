Agnes Fay (Hanshaw) Perkins Feb 11, 2023 4 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AGNES FAY (HANSHAW) PERKINS, 78, passed away February 9, 2023. Visitation will be 12 p.m. Sunday, February 12, 2023, with Service following at 1 p.m., at Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Curtis Lee McNeil Jr. James V. Walker Gladys Holland Moran Paul Ray Watson James V. Walker Cline “Barney” Lilly James C. Hicks Leland Harrison Rieman Marjorie Sue Munroe Brenda Joyce Gibson Wolfe Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 11, 2023 Daily Mail WV Chocolate chemistry explained by a food scientist Sweets with a Swiss twist for Valentine's Day CAMC cardiologists among first in state to offer new therapy for heart attack patients Annual awareness campaign promotes heart health Robert Saunders: Poe and the bird of ill omen