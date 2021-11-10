AGNES (AGGIE) K. FELTNER JACKSON, 68, of East Bank WV passed away at Duke Hospital in Durham NC on Friday, November 5, 2021.
Aggie was a hairdresser for more than 45 years and made numerous and lasting friendships.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lee Ottie Balser, her mother, Elsie M. Balser Baker, and three brothers, Ottie Wilbert Balser, Roger Lee Balser, and Timothy Eugene Balser.
Aggie is survived by husband Ronnie Jackson, daughter, Cynthia K. Feltner-Graddy, M.D. (Logan) of Durham NC; son, Donald R. Feltner, Jr., of Timberville VA; stepdaughter, Kristi (Greg) Foster and stepson, Michael Jackson, all of Pratt WV; sisters, Phyllis A. Bailey (Jack) of Welch WV; Karan F. Beaver (Eugene) of Hurricane, WV; and Linda S. Middleton (Marlin) of Mt. Carbon WV; brother, Allen R. Balser (Phala) of Hugheston WV; four grandchildren, Mia, Bruce, and Luke Graddy, and Donald R. Feltner, III; three step-grandchildren, Briana Runnion, Megan and Brandon Foster, Andrew Pullens of Cabin Creek, and several nieces and nephews, all of whom dearly loved her.
Her son-in-law, Logan Graddy, wrote " She died peacefully, and it was an honor for us to be with her as she transitioned. She will be remembered by us all for, among many other things, her huge heart, and her care for others. She will be missed. All of us can be grateful she was in our lives."
A celebration of Aggie's life will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 7 p.m., at the Hughes Creek Community Church, Hugheston WV, with Pastor Gary H. Tucker officiating.
Friends may visit Friday from 6 to 7:00 p.m., prior to the service.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, is providing services for Aggie's family. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com