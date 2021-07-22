AGNES "NANCY" PRIDDY DUNLAP, 83, of Dunbar, passed away on July 17, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 23 at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
