AGNES REBECCA WIDNER departed for her heavenly home on January 27,2023. Becky was born October 13,1943 in Arnett, West Virginia. She lived her childhood in Tornado before moving to the Charleston area.
Becky a member of All Nations Revival Center in Dunbar. She was an ordained minister and was very active in her church prior to her decline in health.
She is survived by her brothers Jerry Widner and Chuck Widner. She also leaves behind two sisters Joyce Hart and Charlotte Brackett. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Becky has donated her body to cancer research in hopes that her struggles with osteosarcomas will give future physicians an insight on how to treat this horrible disease.
A celebration of life service will be held at the graveside at a future date. Her family would like to honor her beloved friend and prayer partner Rosemary Basu.
We loved Becky and will cherish our time we had with her on earth. She is with her Heavenly Father basking in the Glory or our Lord and savior Jesus Christ.