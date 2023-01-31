Thank you for Reading.

Agnes Rebecca Widner
AGNES REBECCA WIDNER departed for her heavenly home on January 27,2023. Becky was born October 13,1943 in Arnett, West Virginia. She lived her childhood in Tornado before moving to the Charleston area.

Becky a member of All Nations Revival Center in Dunbar. She was an ordained minister and was very active in her church prior to her decline in health.

