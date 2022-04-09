It is with deepest sorrow that we announce that AGNES RISK CASSIS passed away on April 8, 2022, less than one week after her 100th birthday. She peacefully went to her Lord and Savior. She was born April 2, 1922, in Charleston, WV, to the late Diab and Effie Risk. Agnes was the youngest of her siblings, Mose, Mary, Jenny, Alice, Fred and Phil Risk. She was married for over 35 years to the late Paul L. Cassis, owner of Paul's Grocery, for whom she spent many years caring for him during his illness. She is survived by her children and grandchildren, whom she dearly loved. She lived a fulfilling life surrounded by family and friends.
Agnes had many things to be proud of, she helped her family run Risk's Market, was secretary to the Purchasing Agent at Libby Owen's Ford and served for over 30 years as Managing Agent for family properties including R-Cas-Co and Risk Rentals. She was a pioneering woman of her time, serving as the one of the earliest Presidents of the Ladies Guild of St. George Orthodox Cathedral, initiating the physical therapy private practice of her son, Larry Cassis, all the while raising three children in a happy home filled with laughter, great food, and love.
Agnes is survived by her son Dr. Stephen P. Cassis (and wife Lisa Cassis), the late Lawrence (Larry) L. Cassis (and wife Carol Cassis), and daughter Dr. Lisa A. Cassis (and husband Robert Lodder). She frequently expressed how proud she was of her three children, all health care professionals that she and her husband supported through many years of education at West Virginia University. This tradition continues through her grandchildren, Dr. Paul N. Cassis (and wife Dr. Spoorthi Sankenini), Dr. Andrew S. Cassis, Mark S. Cassis, Robert A. (Andy) Lodder and Laura B. Lodder. She continued to play games with her grandchildren until her 100th year, frequently beating them at cards. Agnes is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews who were always there for her.
Agnes was a life-long member of St. George Orthodox Cathedral where she was the only woman singing tenor in the beautiful church choir that visited her every year when she could no longer attend weekly services. All in the choir remember Agnes as she was full of fun and joy, frequently telling jokes and making everyone laugh when she wasn't singing to the Lord. She was a wonderful cook who worked tirelessly for the church dinners and events and lived her life loving the Orthodox faith.
We thank Agnes' primary care physician Dr. William Harris for his many years of providing care and support. We especially thank her loving caregivers, they didn't just take care of her, they kept her mind always active and were her friends.
Family and friends may visit from 3 to 5 p.m., on Sunday April 10, 2022 at the St. George Orthodox Cathedral at 190 Court Street Charleston. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday April 11, 2022 at the Cathedral with Rev. Father Joseph Hazar and The Right Rev. Father Olaf Scott officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks are recommended.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. George Cathedral or Foundation at 190 Court Street, Charleston, WV 25301.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.