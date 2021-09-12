AILA ACCAD, 73, formerly (Barbara C. Banonis), of Charleston, WV transitioned after a journey with a severe and challenging illness on September 6, 2021 with her family by her side.
Aila was passionate about all things nursing. She was a Registered Nurse with a Bachelor's Degree from Villanova and Masters Degree in Nursing from WVU. She was a certified well-being coach, EFT Advanced Practitioner, Reiki Master, Founder of LifeQuest International, LLC, Best-Selling Author (The Call of the Soul, 34 Instant Stress-Busters, Breaking The Perfection Myth, 6 Guided Meditations) and a founding member and executive director of The Future of Nursing, WV.
Among the many awards and honors achieved throughout her career, Aila was the recipient of the Rockefeller Award from the West Virginians for Affordable Health Care Organization in recognition for her life-long service to citizens of WV, and was named Alumni of the Year by the WV School of Nursing. She was the recipient of the WV Nurses Assn. Lifelong Contribution to Nursing Award and was recently inducted as a Fellow into the American Academy of Nursing, the highest honor bestowed upon a nurse.
Aila was born in Brooklyn NY to Robert and Ann Cuccioli. She is survived by her daughter, Beth R. Elkins and husband Jerry; her four grandchildren Aillea, Martina, Eden and Alfred; sister Joan C. Shannon, brother Robert Cuccioli and his partner Laila Robins; her nieces, nephews, great nephew and many other beloved family members, colleagues and friends.
Aila is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Patrice D. Mulvey and son Aaron J. Banonis.
Aila loved her family and friends to no end. She enjoyed dancing, traveling, campfires, a good piece of lemon meringue, scotch and a most precious pastime, sailing.
Aila will continue her dedication to science and learning by gifting her body to the WVU Human Gift Registry.
The family would like to express sincere appreciation to the doctors and nurses who provided such outstanding and compassionate care for Aila at CAMC Memorial, CAMC Women and Children's, Hubbard Hospice House West, Stephen Bush II, MD and Laure Marino, DNP, APRN.
A celebration of life will be held on a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be given to The Future of Nursing, WV. 100 Association Dr. Charleston, WV 25311. http://www.futureofnursingwv.org
As best said and practiced by Aila, "Life is a dance, Enjoy!"