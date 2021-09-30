Thank you for Reading.

Aileen B. Williamson
AILEEN B. WILLIAMSON, 92, of Winfield, WV, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the CAMC Teays Valley Hospital, Hurricane, WV.

She was born July 12, 1929, in Southside, WV, a daughter of the late Clarence Thomas Glenn and Dora Elizabeth (Dowell) Glenn.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert D. "Tucker" Williamson; brothers, Donald Glenn and Denver Glenn; and sisters, Louise Hopson, Sally Long, Freda Glenn, Shirley Glenn and Alice Taylor.

Aileen was a member of the Winfield United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School Class of 1948 and a homemaker.

She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Connie Sue and Dennis L. Sansom of Winfield and Gayla Ann and Robert D. Terry of Winfield; grandchildren, Trevor Ryan (Kate) Sansom of Hamden, CT, Denae Farmer of Winfield and Allison Nicole (Dathan) Holley of Kenova, WV; great-grandchildren, Devin Lee Farmer and Riley Sansom; step-great-grandchildren, Brock Holley and Darbe Holley; and sisters, Anna (Jack) Ocheltree of Point Pleasant and Irene Long of Letart.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Winfield United Methodist Church, with Pastor Chris Scott officiating. Burial will follow at the Beech Hill Cemetery in Southside. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Winfield United Methodist Church and one hour prior to the funeral service Friday.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.

