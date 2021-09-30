AILEEN B. WILLIAMSON, 92, of Winfield, WV, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the CAMC Teays Valley Hospital, Hurricane, WV.
She was born July 12, 1929, in Southside, WV, a daughter of the late Clarence Thomas Glenn and Dora Elizabeth (Dowell) Glenn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert D. "Tucker" Williamson; brothers, Donald Glenn and Denver Glenn; and sisters, Louise Hopson, Sally Long, Freda Glenn, Shirley Glenn and Alice Taylor.
Aileen was a member of the Winfield United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School Class of 1948 and a homemaker.
She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Connie Sue and Dennis L. Sansom of Winfield and Gayla Ann and Robert D. Terry of Winfield; grandchildren, Trevor Ryan (Kate) Sansom of Hamden, CT, Denae Farmer of Winfield and Allison Nicole (Dathan) Holley of Kenova, WV; great-grandchildren, Devin Lee Farmer and Riley Sansom; step-great-grandchildren, Brock Holley and Darbe Holley; and sisters, Anna (Jack) Ocheltree of Point Pleasant and Irene Long of Letart.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Winfield United Methodist Church, with Pastor Chris Scott officiating. Burial will follow at the Beech Hill Cemetery in Southside. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Winfield United Methodist Church and one hour prior to the funeral service Friday.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.