AILLENE G. STEWART WILSON, 88 passed away on January 23, 2023 in Richmond, VA. She was born on January 6, 1935 in Marmet, WV.
Aillene was a lifelong resident of Marmet until 2013 when she moved to Richmond to be close to her daughter. She was a devoted wife, a wonderful mother, a Christian and was a lifelong member of Marmet First Baptist Church. She married the love of her life, Leonard Wilson in 1952.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Leonard Ray Wilson, parents: William Percy and Ethel Scragg Stewart and brothers: Harry, Clifford, Clyde, Fred and Ira Stewart, sister: Freda Stewart Jacques and her identical twin sister: Jean Stewart Sears.
Aillene is survived by her daughter: Beth (Brad) Sams, her bonus grandsons: Jack and Carter Sams and her grand dogs: Barney and Halo all of Richmond, VA.
A special thanks to Vivian Curtis for the amazing compassionate care that she provided to Aillene. They loved each other and had a special bond. The family would also like to thank Lisa and Jim Barrett for the amazing friendship they showed to Aillene and for all the strawberry milkshakes. Special thanks to Drena Nunnally and Suzanne Tharin for their friendship, support and for always being there.
Funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Rev. Charles Wesley Schnell officiating. Burial will follow in Marmet Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday January 27, 2023 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Marmet First Baptist Church 8716 MacCorkle Ave. Marmet, WV 25315.