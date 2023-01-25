Thank you for Reading.

Aillene G. Stewart Wilson
AILLENE G. STEWART WILSON, 88 passed away on January 23, 2023 in Richmond, VA. She was born on January 6, 1935 in Marmet, WV.

Aillene was a lifelong resident of Marmet until 2013 when she moved to Richmond to be close to her daughter. She was a devoted wife, a wonderful mother, a Christian and was a lifelong member of Marmet First Baptist Church. She married the love of her life, Leonard Wilson in 1952.

