AIRIEL SHAI WALLACE 31, of Dingess, WV passed away on June 17, 2021. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at Cornerstone Christian Center at Dingess, WV. Burial at Marcum Cemetery at Dingess, WV. Friends may call from 6 p.m. til 9 p.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Cornerstone Christian Center at Dingess, WV. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.
