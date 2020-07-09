AJ Morris

ANDREW "AJ" MORRIS, 37, JASMINE NICHOLE MORRIS, 25, and GRACIE LYNN TAYLOR, 7, all of Erbacon, passed away July 2, 2020. Services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Webster County High School, Upper Glade. Friends may join the family from 1 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the high school. Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, July 9, 2020

Ankrom, Vada - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Dillard, Helen - 11 a.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Greenlee, Margaret - 10 a.m., Bellemead United Methodist Church.

Harper, Carl - 10 a.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.

Humphrey, Connie - Noon, Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor.  

Justice, Thelma - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville.

Lanham, Kathy - 1 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

McDerment, Randall - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Russell, Michael - 4 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.

White, Thomas - 11 a.m., St. Anthony Catholic Church, Charleston.