AKSHAE PATEL, a life-long resident of Charleston, West Virginia died unexpectedly on January 13, 2021, at the age of 25 while working in Prescott, Arizona.
Akshae is survived by his loving parents; brother, Dr. Akhil Patel; paternal grandmother, Lalita Patel; maternal grandparents, K.T. and Sarojini Balakrishnan; aunt, Dr. Prema Balakrishnan; aunt and uncle, Anita and Bill Freeman; aunt, Hina Patel and Ashwin Patel; uncle, Dr. Morgan and Latha; uncle and aunt, Devan and Srini Balakrishnan; niece, Jemma; cousins, Dr. Ravi, Nina Thomas, Nirmal Patel, Miya Patel, Koshlan Morgan, Varun Morgan, Rashmi Morgan, Seenu Devan; his dog, Tarzan; and his cat, Willy.
He is predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Ranchhod Patel; uncle, Dr. Ganesh Balakrishnan; and cousin, Darini Balakrishnan.
Akshae was born in Charleston, West Virginia on April 27, 1995 to Drs. Kiran and Leela Patel. To his family and friends, Akshae was known as Muki or Keesh. Akshae was an incredibly strong willed child, with a radiant smile and kind personality. At the young age of 4, he had open heart surgery and made an unbelievable recovery. In fact, while in the ICU, the staff's only concern was how to control him as he was jumping on the bed while having staples in his chest and an IV in his arm. He graduated from George Washington High School and attended Winthrop University majoring in Exercise Science. As this was not exciting enough, Akshae Patel joined the United States Marine Corps. Due to his strong will and work ethic Akshae was selected as the "Guide" for his platoon. Unfortunately, after breaking his leg in the Marine Corps, his career was cut short. Following his military career, Akshae traveled to Arizona. He fell in love with the area, and recently relocated to Prescott, Arizona where he worked for Verizon Wireless.
Akshae lived life to the fullest. He was a quick study and mastered everything he set his mind to with tennis, hiking, mountain biking, rock climbing and golfing as his favorites. He enjoyed vacationing with his family in Portugal, Spain and Greece, visiting his mother's family in Malaysia, spending time with his Aunt in Houston and most of all his weekly dinners with Grandma every Monday night.
As we mourn his loss, we must remember Akshae's beautiful soul did his work here on earth by touching all of us positively. While here, he showered us all with love, joy and kindness. Akshae never judged anyone or anything.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 12 noon to 2 pm at Snodgrass Funeral Home, 4122 MacCorkle Avenue, South Charleston, West Virginia 25309. Private interment services will be held in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be sent to the Thomas Health Foundation at 4605 MacCorkle Avenue, SW, South Charleston, WV 25309 or made online at www.thomashealthfoundation.org. Please note that the donation supports the Akshae Patel Crisis Intervention Endowment.
Memories of Akshae may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.