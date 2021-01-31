ALA FAYE BREWER, 92, of Charleston, departed this life Monday, January 25, 2021 at Stonerise Charleston Nursing Home, Charleston, WV.
She was born February 14, 1928 at Turtle Creek, Boone County, West Virginia. She was retired from the Kanawha County Board of Education where she was a bookkeeper. She was a member of Ruffner Memorial Presbyterian Church in Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Denny Boyce Brewer, Sr. and son, Denny "Butch" Boyce Brewer, Jr.
Ala is survived by son, David (Joyce) Brewer of St. Albans, WV and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Stonerise for the care given her these past years and especially to the activities staff who could always make her laugh.
There will be no services, online condolences may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.