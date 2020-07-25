Essential reporting in volatile times.

ALAN DUANE JOHNSON, 42, of Mason, WV, passed away July 21, 2020. Services will be 1 p.m., July 27, 2020 at the Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.