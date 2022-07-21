ALAN MYRES, 71, of Big Chimney went home to be with his Heavenly Father and many loved ones July 15, 2022. He was born April 29, 1951 in Charleston where he was a life long resident. He was a member of The First Baptist Church of Pinch where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent, and Pastor of the Children's Church. He was a member of IBEW Local 466 and owner and co-founder of City Electric Company.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dusty and Anita Myres and brother, Michael Myres.
Surviving: Loving wife, Bunny Myres of 52 years; son, Marc Myres and wife, Susan of Kentucky, son, Chris Myres and wife, Kelli of Pinch; grandchildren, Christopher and wife, Tori, Sarah, Jackson, Malia, and Jamie, and great grandchild, Oaklee Fynn. Sisters, Jeannie Trent of Charleston, Bev and husband, Joe Joplin of Charleston, and many nieces and nephews.
Alan's greatest love was his Lord and Savior, living a life of true witness, always ready to share it with the purest of love and kindness. His love for his family is unwavering as they were the most important things in life. We will never know how many people he has impacted over the years with genuine love and undaunting character. His life lessons were many and most of the time done the "hard way". Alan's friend list is an exhaustive one, including family, church, work, farming, neighbors, and stock dog friends. Alan understood very well the effort required to nurture lasting relationships and was willing to invest in those bonds. He kept very close contact with his friends including visits, helping as needed, and very regular contact, including daily phone calls. His prayers, forgiving spirit, love, kind words and gentleness made a significant difference in the lives of many. His love for others leaves many knowing that they were a best friend. Alan's love and desire to preach the gospel or share songs that he had written, and would sing with Bunny, was his true ministry. The farm was Alan's personal refuge where he found personal peace and satisfaction. Running the tractor, taking care of the cattle, getting hay in and working his Stock dogs was his happy place and would only "take 15 minutes". Alan enjoyed sharing these experiences with others and always happy for folks to visit and feel that peacefulness. We will miss him, but those who know the Lord will see him again.
