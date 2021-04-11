ALAN RAY MANLEY, 70, of Charleston, WV, passed away April 8, 2021.
Born on April 17, 1950 in Fayetteville, WV, he was the son of the late Harrison and Arthie James Manley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane Eskridge Manley; and his brother, Milford Manley of Robson, WV.
He is survived by his daughters, Donna (Michael) Manley of Charleston, Tera (Chuck) Gearhart of FL and Kristy Manley of Canton, OH; sisters, Jean Cales of Buffalo, WV and Rhoda Gomez of Rutland, OH; grandchildren, Kaylee Ray Manley, Brittany Taylor, Alyssa Manley, Alex Gearhart, Toby Gearhart, Katelynn Gearhart and Dylan Colopy, and great-grandchildren, Amir Alzubi, Kaiser Alzubi and Briella Gearhart.
A Graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at North Lawn Cemetery in Canton, Ohio.
Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston is assisting the family.
