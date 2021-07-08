ALANA FAYE EADS, 54, of Sissonville entered the gates of Heaven to meet her daddy on July 5, 2021. She was born on September 18, 1966 to Hilda Thomas and the late Sanford Thomas.
"And Jesus said, "Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise" Luke: 23:43
Alana is preceded in death her father whom she missed so much, Sanford Thomas. Also preceding her death is her father in law, Ed Eads and her great niece, Railyn Hope Carpenter.
Ones left behind to treasure her memory are her loving husband of 30 years who always made sure to take care of through sickness and health, Eddie Eads; her daughter that was her world, Rachel Eads, and pet, Jiffy; mother, Hilda Thomas; brother, Sam Thomas and wife, Paula; Mother in law, Dorothy Eads; brother in law, Sam Eads and wife, Deborah Taylor; sister in laws, Lethy Baldwin, Dolly Walker, Liz Eads, Sherry Eads, Lorie Hurley, Dreama Fisher, and Tiny Eads. Also several other family members who she loved. A special thanks to HospiceCare and family members for providing wonderful care to Alana during her time here on earth with us.
"If love could've saved you, you would've lived forever. We love and miss you so much"
Funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Long and Fisher Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor George Webb will be officiating. Internment will immediately follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories.
Online condolences can be left by visting:www.longfisherfuneralhome.com