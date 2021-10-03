ALBERT ANSON III of Wake Forest, NC., was born on October 23, 1936 in Wyandotte, Michigan to the late Albert Anson Jr. and Jean Mary Lossing, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2021, age 84.
Al grew up in St. Albans, West Virginia, and graduated from Greenbrier Military Academy in 1954. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1961. He worked for McJunkin Corporation as a purchasing agent, and CAMC hospital as a courier, retiring at age 77.
Al, a 2:48 marathoner, was ranked as the #1 master's runner in West Virginia during the mid to late 1970s, and was president of the Kanawha Valley Road Runner's Club. He qualified three times for the Boston Marathon and won the master's division in a number of road races. Albert completed a cycling century of 102 miles over the punishing hills surrounding Kanawha Valley. He was a member of Wake Forest Baptist Church.
He is survived by his son, Michael Anson; stepson Richard Hudson, brother David Anson; granddaughter Meghan Anson; sister-in-law Shirlie Anson; daughter-in-law Mary Anson; nieces Susan Anson and Stephanie Richardson, her husband Matt, grand-nieces Schuyler and Madeline; and dear friend and companion, Carol.
A memorial service was conducted on Saturday, October 2, at Wake Forest Baptist Church, by Pastor Bill Slater.