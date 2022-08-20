Albert C. Edens Jr. Aug 20, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Memorial Service for ALBERT C. "TOM" EDENS, JR. Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 2 p.m.Bethany Baptist Church, 1512 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Albert C. Edens Jr. Memorial Service Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Robert "Bob" Crockett Benny Thomas McNeeley Sr. William David Jenkins Blank Norman Richard Winters Jr. Roger Moss Olive Lee Withrow Blank Stephen Haynes Blank Roger Lee Moss Blank James Robert Lowery Blank Roberta Gay Thornton Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 20, 2022 Daily Mail WV Julia and Laura: Stonewall Jackson’s tenacious mother and sister Hoist sail: Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta to sail for 11th year Hurricane native among graduates from Naval Academy Charleston Ballet dancers, instructors limbering up for 67th performance season Kim Pauley's Charleston Ballet footprint