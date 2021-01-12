ALBERT DALE ROUSH, 76, of Pomeroy, Ohio passed away on January 7, 2021.
He was born on September 22, 1944 in Ravenswood, West Virginia son of
the late Albert and Velsie Roush.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joy Roush; children, Sherry (Michael) Haynes of St. Albans, WV and David Roush of Pomeroy; grandchildren, Brandon Haynes, Kristopher Haynes, Scott Roush and Caroline Roush; brothers, Roger (Jane) Roush and Kenny (Lisa) Roush; and
several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Gerry Parsons, Joan Hudson, Katherine Smith, Judy Flowers and Becky Tyree.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.