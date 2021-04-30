Thank you for Reading.

ALBERT DONALD "SHORTY" ELLIOTT, 90, of Ripley, WV passed away April 28, 2021. Services for Albert will be 2 p.m., Sunday, May 2, 2021 at the Casto Funeral Home Chapel, Evans, WV. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Ripley, WV.

