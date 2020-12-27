ALBERT F. HECK M.D., 88, passed away peacefully December 3, 2020 in Catonsville, MD. The son of Albert Franklin Heck and Dorothy Mary Jirsa Heck, he is survived by his four sons Dr. Albert W. Heck of Camp Hill PA, Karl A. Heck of West Lawn PA, Robert C. Heck of Baltimore MD, and LTC Paul C. Heck of Blythewood SC, their spouses, seven grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, his beloved life partner Marilyn Shangraw, his first wife Carole A. Heck and his sister Dorothy E. Foos. He is predeceased by his brother John H. Heck of Centerville OH. He was passionate about medicine. He had the distinction of being the first Consulting Neurologist helping to develop the Shock Trauma at the University of Maryland Hospital, as well establishing the first Stroke Clinic of its kind in the United States. He later went on to be Chairman of Neurology at the University of Tennessee at Memphis. After establishing a private practice in Charleston West Virginia, he retired to Maryland. He enjoyed travel and history. Interment delayed by COVID until Spring 2021.
