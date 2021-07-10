ALBERT H. "BUD" CONFERE, JR., 83, of Ansted passed away, early Thursday morning, July 8, 2021. Service will be 12 p.m., Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Ansted. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, WV. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m., until time of service at the funeral chapel. Wallace & Wallace, Inc., P.O. Box 335, Ansted, WV 25812 is in charge of arrangements.
