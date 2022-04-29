ALBERT L. SIMS JR., 85, of Westlake, Ohio passed away peacefully at his home on April 24, 2022 with family by his side.
He was born on September 17, 1936 in Morgantown, West Virginia to the late Albert L. Sr. and Loretta (nee Hamilton) Sims. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps and UAW Auto Workers union. He retired as a finisher from White Motors Company, after 22 years of service. He was an active bowler with his union, almost achieving the elusive perfect game, belonged to the Ohio Racing Association, and was an avid hunter.
Albert will be fondly remembered by many as a loving family man and mentor. He was very involved in his neighborhood by being a youth scout leader and a little league coach.
He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Versie (nee Dollen) Sims of 63 wonderful years; dear father of Tamara Sims, Leondria (Greg) Johnston, Kevin (Kim) Sims, and Debra (Eric) Gordon; cherished grandfather of Benjamin Lee Sims, Matthew Albert (Megan) Sims, Frank (Tiffanie) Luna, Nicole (Javier) Loya, and Kaycee (Michael) Cuevas; great-grandfather of several and special papa to Liam who was the limelight for the last two years; dear brother of Archie (deceased) Donna Sims; and special uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family call on Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 11 - 3 p.m., at the Sunset Chapel, 6245 Columbia Road, North Olmsted, Ohio 44070. A service with military honors will immediately follow at 3 p.m., at the chapel. Albert will be laid to rest on Monday, May 2, 2022, 10 a.m., in the Westwood Abbey Mausoleum in Sunset Memorial Park in North Olmsted. Please meet at the back of the Mausoleum at 9:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local food bank in Albert's memory.