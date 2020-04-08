ALBERT LANDO WIB WALDEN, 95, of Hamlin, passed away April 6, 2020. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, at Miller Cemetery, Sweetland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hamlin United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 74, Hamlin, WV 25523.
Funerals for Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Edwards, Joyce - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
El-Amin, Kela - 11 a.m., streaming live, see obituary.
Harper, Robert - 2 p.m., Eventide Cemetery, Spencer.
Nasby, Beatrice - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens, Madison.
Walden, Albert - 1 p.m., Miller Cemetery, Sweetland.