Albert Lando Wib Walden

ALBERT LANDO WIB WALDEN, 95, of Hamlin, passed away April 6, 2020. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, at Miller Cemetery, Sweetland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hamlin United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 74, Hamlin, WV 25523.

