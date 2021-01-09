ALBERT LEE HYPES, 77 of Mt. Nebo passed away Thursday January 7, 2021 in the CAMC Memorial Hospital. He was the son of the late Elza and Ruth Hanks Hypes and was born at Ansted March 1, 1943, Albert was a contractor, a former member of the Gideons and the Summersville Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of the Gilgal United Methodist Church at Mt. Nebo. He was preceded in death by his wife Doris Copenhaver Hypes.
Surviving are his son; Tim Hypes (Peggy) of Summersville, daughters; Connie Sue Hypes North Myrtle Beach, SC., Kimberly Walker (Matthew) Nashville, TN., brothers; Darrell Hypes and Ray Hypes both of Summersville, sisters: Karen Green and Nancy Brown both of Summersville, Betty Pomeroy Elyria, Ohio., 6 grandchildren; Timmy, Matthew, Caleb, Brayden, Lilly and Matty, 6 great grandchildren
Due to covid restrictions, private funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday January 11th in the Waters Funeral Chapel at Summersville with Pastor Arnold Nicholas officiating. Friends may call at the funeral chapel from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday. In keeping with his wishes, his body will be cremated at the conclusion of services.
E-Condolences: watersfuneralchapel@frontier.com