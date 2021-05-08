ALBERT LEE NESTER JR., of Stanley, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Southminster Hospice House in Charlotte.
Albert was a beloved husband, father, soldier and Vietnam Veteran. He was a lifelong member of 82nd Airborne Association.
His father, Albert Lee Nester, Sr., mother, Virginia G. Nester, brother, James Nester and sister, Sandy Pring all preceded him in death.
Albert is survived by his wife, Betty Sloan Nester, his daughter, Lisa Lee Nester Carr, son-in-law, Lonnie Ray Carr; grandson, Christopher Shane Radloff II and wife, Gabby Radloff and great granddaughter, Gigi Radloff; as well as step-daughter, Bobbie W. Short and sister, Janet Oyler.
Funeral Services was held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Hills Chapel UMC 988 S. Highway 16 Business Stanley, NC 28164. The family will received friends one hour prior to the service. Interment followed at Sunset Memory Gardens 8901 Lawyers Road Mint Hill, NC 28227. Military honors provided by the NC Army National Guard.
Fond memories and condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com