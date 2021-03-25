Thank you for Reading.

ALBERT "BERT" LYNN WOODSON, 57, of Dunbar, was called home Wednesday, March 17, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. A full obituary may be viewed at www.kellerfuneralhome.net

