ALBERT MAYWOOD CABELL - April 27, 1935 to June 18, 2020 - of Chapmanville, passed away peacefully with family by his side at Boone Memorial Hospital on June 18. Per Maywood's wishes, his remains will be cremated, and a Memorial Service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 26, at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville. Following the service at the funeral home, military honors will be held at Maywood's residence.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Anderson, Fred Victor - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Loudermilk, Louis - 1 p.m., Bennett Place Cemetery, Clintonville.
McBrayer, Carol - 2 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Peck, Tina - 2 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.
Roush, James B. "Jim" - 2 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Point Pleasant.
Steele, Shawn - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Tate, Don - 7 p.m., Mt. Heights Church, South Charleston.