ALBERT SCHWABE II of White Sulphur Springs, WV, and Naples, FL, died Saturday, Dec. 26, in Naples, after battling Coronavirus. He was 88.
Mr. Schwabe was president of Schwabe-May, the well-known clothing store originally founded by his grandfather and cousin Isadora May, in 1881. Under his leadership, the store became one of the leading menswear specialty stores in the U.S. and opened a womenswear branch in Charleston WV and at The Greenbrier Hotel. Mr. Schwabe also served as president of the Menswear Retailers of America.
Mr. Schwabe's true love was golf. As president of the West Virginia Golf Association from 1960-1981, he was an integral part of the advancement of the West Virginia Golf Association and its service to the golfers of West Virginia. Mr. Schwabe was the first recipient of the England Award - a volunteer service award given by the West Virginia Golf Association Executive Committee to individuals who personify the Association's mission and in recognition of his contributions to promote amateur golf and preserve the game and its traditions in West Virginia.
He was a long-time financial supporter of the William C. Campbell Scholarship Fund, Awarded to deserving West Virginia Seniors with an interest in golf who display the same characteristics of Mr. Campbell and The First Tee of West Virginia in Greenbrier County, a youth development program that introduces golf to children. Mr. Schwabe was also instrumental in the long-term partnership between The Greenbrier Resort and the West Virginia Amateur Championship, which is West Virginia's most prestigious amateur championship. A scratch golfer, he was a frequent social golf partner of the legendary professional golf champion Sam Snead.
He was born to Alece and Jerome Schwabe on Aug. 1, 1932, in Charleston, WV. He attended the Stuyvesant School in Warrenton, VA, and Washington & Lee University in Lexington VA. He was a long-time member of the Edgewood and Berry Hills Country Clubs of Charleston, WV, Charleston Rotary Club, and of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews. He also served on the board of directors for United National Bank.
Married twice previously, Mr. Schwabe is survived by his wife, Emily Kuykendall Schwabe, of White Sulphur Springs, WV, and Naples, FL; his daughter Caryll Alece Schwabe of Kilauea HI; his daughter Duncan Alyson Schwabe (Alyson & Tripp Lanier) of Wilmington, NC; and granddaughter Alia Be Lanier, of Wilmington, NC.
Memorial services in Naples and West Virginia will be held at a later date. Instead of flowers, contributions may be sent to the William C. Campbell Scholarship Fund or The First Tee of West Virginia-Greenbrier County, in care of the West Virginia Golf Association, 2115 Charleston Town Center, Charleston, WV 25389.