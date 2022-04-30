ALBERT WHITE 98, of Durham, North Carolina passed away on April 28, 2022 after several years of declining health, with his loving wife of 74 years, Nellie, by his side.
Albert was born on December 11, 1923, to Benjamin Franklin White and Melissa Pearl Eden White in Sharon, West Virginia. He had two older sisters, Mary White (Quinn) and Mildred White Voiles (Ray). Albert attended East Bank High School in Kanawha County, West Virginia. He then joined the Army at seventeen to serve his country and to see the world. Albert was stationed in the South Pacific during World War II. He married his wife, Nellie Marie Blake White in 1947. Albert worked as an electrician at the DuPont Plant in Belle, West Virginia for 36 years. Albert and Nellie were committed members of Judson Baptist Church in Belle, West Virginia.
Albert was known for his tenacity, incredible work ethic, and was a self-taught man in many trades including home building and gardening. Incredibly, Albert worked on home projects until his early nineties. Albert strongly encouraged and enabled his children and grandchildren to pursue a great education. He spent his retirement with Nellie in DuPont City, West Virginia remodeling his home, gardening, cheering on the West Virginia Mountaineers, and spending time with his family.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, and a firstborn daughter who died shortly after her birth.
Surviving are his wife, Nellie; and two daughters, Diane Marie White and Deborah Kay White Chaney (Charles). The joys of his life were his four grandchildren, Bryce Nelson Chaney, Jordan White Chaney (Chancie), and Whitney Elise Chaney Cooper, all of Durham, North Carolina, and Dr. Alexandra Blake Gibson (Anthony) of Kansas City, Missouri. Albert was also blessed with six great-grandchildren, Jack and Jesse Cooper, Elijah and Judah Chaney, and Lilla and Hans Charles Chaney.
Albert and Nellie have lived at Bartlett Reserve Senior Living in Durham, North Carolina for five years. The family would like to thank Bartlett for their kindness and support. We especially recognize Wanda Harris, Felister Nguti, and Betty Nakawagi for their special care and concern for Albert and Nellie.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor David Moutz officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Heartland Hospice, 4505 Falls of Neuse Road, Suite 650, Raleigh, NC 27609-2523.
Please visit our website, fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.