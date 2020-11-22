ALBERTA CAROL ATHA age 79 of Deep Water died November 20, 2020. She was born January 20, 1941 in Oak Hill and was the daughter of the late William B. and Kathleen Dooley Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her husband Bobby Atha Sr and son Matthew Atha.
She was associated with The Church of God of Prophecy.
Surviving: children Bobby Atha Jr. (Leisa) of Fayetteville, NC and Timothy Atha of Robson; grandchildren Stacey (Robert) Colvin, Joshua Atha, Dakota Atha, Michelle Atha, Mega Atha and Isaiah and 10 great-grandchildren.
There will not be any service at this time. Her family is planning a celebration of her life for the family and it is suggested in lieu of flowers contributions be made to Hubbard Hospice House, 1606 Kanawha Blvd.W., Charleston, WV 25312-2536
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com