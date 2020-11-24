ALBERTA CAROL ATHA, age 79 of Deep Water died November 20, 2020. She was born January 20, 1941 in Oak Hill and was the daughter of the late William B. and Kathleen Dooley Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her husband Bobby Atha Sr and son Matthew Atha. She was associated with The Church of God of Prophecy. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and always was putting others before her. She was a faithful child of God and loved reading her Bible, homemaking and gardening . It kept her mentally sharp and she so enjoyed her many relationships with fellow gamers . She had love for everyone.
Surviving: children Bobby Atha Jr. (Leisa) of Fayetteville, NC and Timothy Atha of Robson; grandchildren Stacey (Robert) Colvin, Joshua Atha, Dakota Atha, Michelle Atha, Mega Atha and Isaiah and 10 great-grandchildren; brother W. T. F. Johnson of West Allis, Wis.; sister Vera (Dallas) Durst of Springfield, Ohio; Devoted niece Beth Atha and friend Ronnie McNabb and 3 nieces and 1 nephew.
There will not be any service at this time. Her family is planning a celebration of her life for the family and it is suggested in lieu of flowers contributions be made to Hubbard Hospice House, 1606 Kanawha Blvd.W., Charleston, WV 25312-2536
