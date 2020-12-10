Alberta Griffy

ALBERTA "BIRDIE" GRIFFY, 77, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, formally of Charleston entered into heaven on December 6, 2020.
Birdie was born in Charleston, WV on December 25, 1942 to the late Woody and Delsie Crowder.
She was retired from Huntington Bank, Dollar General and was the former owner of "The Office" in Sissonville, WV. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband Wm "Rudy" Griffy and sister Betty Frye.
Left to cherish her laughter, memories and love are her companion, James "Roger"Collins, of Myrtle Beach, her son Chris Miller of Bim, WV, daughters Cindy Cogar of Myrtle Beach and Dawn and husband Jay Mahan of Elkview, WV. She leaves Her sister, Norma Mace of Charleston, brothers Charles Crowder of Orlando, Fl, and Roger Crowder of Belle, WV, her grandchildren, Chad and Brittany Miller, Tasha Withrow, Erica and Alex Cogar, Travis Griffy, Trenton and Trace Mahan and great grandchildren Maria Osorio, Penelope Griffy and one due in March 2021. She also leaves her stepchildren, Lisa Griffy and family and Eddie Pannell and family, along with her daughter of the heart Tammy Snyder and her children, Chris and Spencer of Myrtle Beach, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Birdie gave her heart to Christ many years ago and was a strong prayer warrior. She loved the Lord, her family and friends. Cancer may have taken a toll on her earthly vessel but she remained steadfast in her faith. She loved to witness the love and grace God so abundantly showed her. She was a member of Mile Fork Tabernacle.
Service will be Friday, December 11, 2020, at 12 p.m,, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Pastor Ray Belcher officiating. Entombment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is requested that everyone wear face coverings, and social distancing be observed.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.