ALEX LEE THAXTON, age 31, passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday July 5, 2022.He was preceded in death by dad Herman Thaxton mom Valerie Truman brother Herman Truman and daughter Kingsley Loretta-Faith Thaxton.He left behind wife Tracy Kay Thaxton and beloved daughter Sophia Lee Thaxton 4 sisters and 3 brothers.He touched many people with his kindness and big heart. He will be truly missed.Service will be held Saturday, July 23, noon, at Sissionville Community Church, 401 Wolf Pen Drive Charleston, WV, 25312.