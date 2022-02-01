ALEX MONROE "AJ" "SKEES" HILL, JR., 59, of Nitro went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 30, 2022 after a short battle with cancer at his home with his family by his side.
He was born September 25, 1962 to the late Alex Monroe Hill, Sr. and Charlotte Sue Holley Hill. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Hobert Buzzard and mother-in-law, Sharon Buzzard; brother, Jerry Hill and grandson, Bryee Smith.
Alex retired December 31, 2021 from the City of Nitro where he served his whole adult life over 34 years. He was dedicated and faithful to the city and loved all his employees, he always tried to take care of them. He was a caring boss always.
AJ was an avid hunter and loved spending time at the Ford Farm with his buddies Cathy, Mark, Floyd, Rich and all his friends. He will be forever missed and loved by all.
Left to cherish his sweet memory are his wife of 17 years Carolyn "Crickett" Hill; daughter, Melissa (Chad) Lloyd, Amber Smith, Sons, Caleb and Andy (Aryka) Smith, Joshua Smith; grandchildren, Alexia, Maci, Madi, Allic, Ava, Marlei, Alyssa, Brayleigh, Peyton, Hunter, Ayden, Lucy, Alex and, Ezra; sister, Robin Hill and Stacy Bishop; brothers, Scott Hill (Michelle) and Bobby Lewis; nephew, Michael Hill; Niece, Destany Hill; sister-in-law, Robin Josef (Mark), Sharlona Moore and Kathy Long (Jeff); brother-in-law, Jimmy Buzzard. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends, Stacy Hawkins Hissom, mother of his daughter and friend.
Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Mark Thaxton officiating.
Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to, Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, In Memory of Alex "AJ" Hill, Jr., 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, WV 25177.